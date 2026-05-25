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Prysmian-Ravin Cables Dispute Moves Toward Closure After Court Proceedings

Prysmian-Ravin Cables Dispute Moves Toward Closure After Court Proceedings

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the implementation process is expected to conclude by June 2026.

The prolonged legal and corporate dispute between Italy-based Prysmian Group and Ravin Cables Ltd has moved closer to resolution following a series of court proceedings against Ravin Group promoter Vijay Karia.

According to publicly available information, Prysmian acquired a 51 percent stake in Ravin Cables around 2010 under a joint venture agreement. The arrangement reportedly provided for Karia to continue as Chairman during a transition period before management control shifted in line with the agreement.

Differences later emerged between the parties regarding the management and functioning of the company. Prysmian alleged that its representatives were denied access to certain company records and operational information, and that its nominees were subsequently removed from the board.

The dispute was referred to arbitration in London as per the terms of the joint venture agreement. The arbitral tribunal ruled in favour of Prysmian and directed Karia to transfer his remaining shareholding to Prysmian at a specified discount. The tribunal also awarded costs in favour of Prysmian.

Karia challenged the arbitral award before Indian courts, including the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India. However, the challenges were dismissed at various stages. The Supreme Court, while dismissing the appeal, also imposed costs of ₹50 lakh.

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Subsequently, the Bombay High Court passed execution-related directions concerning the implementation of the arbitral award. These reportedly included steps related to payment of awarded costs, transfer of shares, changes to the board structure, and related compliance measures within a specified timeline.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the implementation process is expected to conclude by June 2026. If completed as directed, Prysmian is expected to assume full operational control of Ravin Cables, potentially bringing the long-running dispute to a close.

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