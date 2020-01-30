New Delhi: As talks with the management of public sector banks on wage revision could not bear fruit, bank unions have decided to go on strike for two days starting from Friday. A number of public sector banks, including SBI, have informed their respective clients that the bank operations will be severely be impacted to some extent because of two-day the strike.

However, the two-day strike called by the bank union will coincide with the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament and the subsequent presentation of Union Budget 2020 by Union Minister Nirmla Sitharaman on February 1.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called the strike which will be joined by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

The development comes after the meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner, which was held last week, remained inconclusive. Notably, the demand for wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.

“Today’s talks with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed on-demand from unions, so strike call stands,” AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

IBA’s rigid approach has left unions with no option than to go on strike, Vekatachalam said, adding, “We appeal to the banking customers to bear with us for this disruption in services due to the strike but the same has been forced on us by the bank managements and IBA.”

As per updates, these unions are demanding 20 per cent hike on payslip components with adequate loading.

In the past wage settlement, which was for the period November 1, 2012, to October 31, 2017, the employees got a hike of 15 per cent.

A section of bank employees had gone on a day-long strike on January 8 in support of 10 major trade unions’ protest call against the government’s “anti-people” policies.