PTC Industries Shares Surge 10 Percent as Company Tries to Strengthen Ties with France

The BSE Sensex was trading at 71,660 points, up 510 points on Wednesday, while the Nifty was trading at 21,672 points, up 150 points. Amid the stock market rally, PTC Industries shares were up 10 percent and PTC Industries Limited, with a market capitalization of Rs 11,320 crore, had touched its 52-week high. The 52-week low of PTC Industries shares is Rs 2,950.

The shares of PTC Industries have given investors a bumper return of 160% from the level of ₹3,070 on June 9, 2023. PTC Industries had informed in November last year that it was going to sign an agreement with a leading French company for engine casting parts.

PTC Industries CMD Sachin Aggarwal recently met French President Emmanuel Macron. Indian President Smt. Draupadi Murmu recently hosted a dinner in honor of the French President, in which PTC Industries CMD Sachin Aggarwal was also present. The company said in a statement that the company’s presence on the occasion of such a diplomatic meeting between India and France’s growing ties is a great opportunity for it.

PTC Industries is one of the emerging companies in India’s aircraft business that has recently signed an agreement with a leading French company to manufacture jet engine casting parts. PTC Industries has said that it has signed a long-term agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines, a leading French company in the business of design, development, and manufacturing of LEAP engines.

Under this agreement, the two companies will be manufacturing LEAP engine casting parts through industrial corporations. PTC Industries will develop titanium casting parts and supply them to Safran Aircraft Engines.

This campaign by PTC Industries has been launched under the Make in India policy of the Government of India. Safran Aircraft Engines aims to create a comprehensive LEAP engine ecosystem. Safran wants to strengthen its global supply chain through PTC Industries, which is present in India.

