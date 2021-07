New Delhi: Krafton, the video game developer behind global hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), will raise 4.3 trillion won (USD 3.7 billion) in its initial public offering (IPO), the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Krafton said it priced its shares at 498,000 won each at the upper end of the range announced earlier this month.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID Curbs Likely To Be Relaxed In 25 Districts, CM Uddhav To Take Final Call Today