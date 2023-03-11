Home

Business

Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Interest Rate Change Unlikely For Q1FY24

Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Interest Rate Change Unlikely For Q1FY24

Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: The Centre will notify the small savings rates by the end of this month for the April-June quarter.

Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Interest Rate Change Unlikely For Q1FY24

Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Those who have invested in Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, here’s a big update for you. The Central government may not increase the interest rates for the April-June FY24 quarter, according to Financial Express.

The Union Ministry of Finance had on December 30 raised the interest rate by 20 basis points (bps) to 110 bps on most National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) schemes which don’t extend tax benefits to investors for the March quarter.

You may like to read

The Centre, however, kept the interest rates unchanged on deposits under the popular schemes with tax benefits — the Public Provident Fund scheme and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana — at 7.1% and 7.6%, respectively, for the January-March FY23 period.

The interest rates on Public Provident Fund and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana were changed almost three years ago in Q1FY21 when the PPF rate was lowered to 7.1% from 7.9%, while the rate was slashed from 8.4% to 7.6% for the Sukanya scheme.

Giving details to FE, one official said the tax exemption was one of the main reasons why the interest rate has not changed on the PPF and the Sukanya scheme.

However, the Centre will notify the small savings rates by the end of this month for the April-June quarter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.