New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced big moves by the Centre offering various COVID-19 care-related relief to lakhs of people across the country who have suffered in the second wave of the pandemic. The finance minister waived tax on COVID-19 essential items including PPE kit, masks, pulse oximeters, BiPAP machines, sanitisers and other equipment and also announced GST reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on all coronavirus medicines including Remdesivir and Heparin, but maintained a 5 per cent GST on vaccines.

The crucial decision was announced following the 44th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet this morning. The move from the Centre came after several states earlier urged the Union government to consider tax relief on COVID-19 essential items. Take a look at the recommendations of COVID-19 relief materials.

List of new tax rates on coronavirus-related emergency supplies: