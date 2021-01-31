Pune: Flight operations at the Pune Airport will remain suspended for a period of 14 days from April 26, 2021 till May 9, 2021. Also Read - SpiceJet to Launch 20 New Domestic Flights, 16 to Connect Jaipur With Other Cities

“As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 9 May 2021,” said the airport authorities. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Plans Services to Connect Kurnool With Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam | Booking Opens From Feb 1

As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 09 May 2021: Pune Airport. #Maharashtra Also Read - International Flight News: Russia Resumes Visa, Air Travel For All Indian Citizens — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

According to reports, Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh has confirmed the news that the airport will remain shut for flight operations for 14 days. The official clarified that the decision has been taken and communicated by the Airforce authorities.

At present, flights are operating from Pune only during the day. The repair work continues at the airport every night between 8 PM and 8 AM.

According to the airport director, all the night flight services, including take-offs as well as landings, have been spread out in the day. So, on an average, 10 flight services from the night hours are being scheduled in the day time.

Pune Airport handles a total of 10,000 passengers’ arrival and departure in a day.

Before the lockdown, the airport, which has only one runway of 2,530 metre, witnessed a total of 170 flight movements daily on an average.

“From September 15, the landing distance from the Lohegaon side of the runway will be reduced to around 2,133m. Work on the runway’s Wagholi end (runway 28), will be completed by next October. All airlines have been informed and they will make changes and adjustments, accordingly,” an airport official had said last year.

Pune Airport is a civil enclave operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the western side of Lohagaon Air Force Station of the Indian Air Force. The airport serves both domestic and international flights, especially to West Asia. In financial year 2020, the airport handled 8.09 million passengers. The increasing flights have made construction of a new terminal and runway expansion mandatory.

(With inputs from agency)