Pune: The flight operations at Pune airport, which were temporarily closed for 14 days to complete the runway resurfacing work, will resume from tomorrow (Saturday, 30 October) morning, the airport said. The flights will operate from 0800 hours (8 am) to 2000 hours (8 pm) from 30 October to 30 November, it said.Also Read - Winter Schedule 2021: Airlines To Operate With Lesser Flights to That of Pre-Pandemic Level

“Flight Operations will resume at #PuneAirport w.e.f. 30-Oct-2021. Please note that flights will operate from 08:00am to 08:00 pm from 30-Oct-21 to 30-Nov-21,” a tweet from the official handle of Pune airport read. “In view of expected rush due to festive season, pls reach the Airport 2-3 hours before departure,” it added. Also Read - Hyderabad-Belgaum SpiceJet Flight Lands at Wrong End of Runway at Airport, Pilots Derostered

The airport also shared a list of flights scheduled for tomorrow and requested the passengers to reconfirm timings from the concerned airline, on its Twitter handle.

The airport director, Santosh Dhoke said the embargo on night flights (8 pm to 8 am) will continue for a while as the work being undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) is not over yet, reported the Indian Express. “I am hoping the night slots will be opened for civil flights by December 1,” he added.

Earlier, the airport was closed for fourteen days from October 16 to October 29 to complete the runway resurfacing work. The IAF, which manages the runway operations, said that due to the rapidly deteriorating condition of the runway and associated operating sufaces at the Air Force Station, Pune, the runway resurfacing had become urgent. Partial closure of the runway was done for 12 hours daily during night from October 26, 2020, to October 25, 2021, for the works, in order to cause least disturbance to civil aviation.