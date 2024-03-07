Home

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO Opens For Subscription: Know GMP, Price Band, Key Dates & More Details Here

The IPO is worth ₹38.23 crore with a fresh issue of 4,606,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription on March 7. The price band of the IPO has been decided in the range of ₹78 to ₹83 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO is with the lot size consisting of 1,600 shares and will close on March 12.

Know Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP, Price Band, Key Dates & More Details:

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO details

In the IPO, not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors and not more than 50% of the shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Objectives

The main Objectives behind the funds raised from the IPO will be used for its working capital requirements and also for the general corporate purpose.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Registrar

The book running lead manager for Pune E-Stock Broking IPO is Share India Capital Services Private Limited. The market maker is Share India Securities and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO:

Vrajesh Navnitbhai Shah, Sandip Sunderlal Shah, Paresh Sunderlal Shah, Daidipya Ghodnadikar, Devendra Ramchandra Ghodnadikar, and Vrajesh Krishnakumar Shah are promoters of the company.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO grey market premium (GMP) was ₹0 as the shares were trading at their issue price of ₹83 with no premium or discount, according to the investorgain.com.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO Company details

Pune E-Stock brokerage Ltd mainly deals with a platform for trading Currency, Equity, Futures & Options, and Commodities with the Stock Exchange.

