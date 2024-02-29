Home

The proposed highway is anticipated to pass through a number of towns en route to Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Manchar, and the well-known Shirdi pilgrimage site.

The Maharashtra government has recently given the green light to the ambitious 213 km Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway project. This mammoth project aims to significantly reduce the average travel time between Pune and Nashik from five hours to three hours, providing a much-needed boost to connectivity in the region. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is spearheading this initiative as part of its larger plan to develop a 4,217 km highway network across the state. With an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the Pune-Nashik expressway is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating industrial growth in Pune, Nagar, and Nashik districts.

The Pune-Nashik Expressway is envisioned as a six-lane, access-controlled highway that will enhance transportation efficiency between these key cities. Starting from the Pune Outer Ring Road, the expressway will seamlessly integrate with the existing road infrastructure, providing a smooth transition for commuters. The route will extend all the way to Shirdi, offering improved accessibility and reduced travel times for travelers.

Pune-Nashik Highway Routes

The proposed highway is anticipated to pass through a number of towns en route to Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata, Ghargaon, Sangamner, Sinnar and the well-known Shirdi pilgrimage site. To ensure seamless travel, the roadway will be split into three separate portions. 135 km will be covered in the first stage, which will travel from Pune to Shirdi.

The second section will travel 60 km from the Shirdi Interchange to the Nashik-Niphad Interchange. It is now a part of the Surat-Chennai Expressway. The highway’s third and final leg, which would span 60 km, will travel from the Nashik-Niphad Interchange to Nashik.

While Mumbai and Pune are already connected by an expressway, the under construction Mumbai – Nagpur expressway connects Mumbai with Nashik. Thus Pune – Nashik expressway completes the remaining route among the rapidly developing ‘Golden Triangle’ region lying in between Mumbai, Nashik and Pune.

The alignment of Pune – Nashik expressway will pass through Junner, Ambegaon, Khed in Pune district, Sangamner in Nagar district and Sinnar in Nashik district.

