EXCLUSIVE: Meet Puneet Sharma, Founder Of ‘Zoop’ Who Aims To Revolutionise Food Delivery In Trains

Meet Puneet Sharma, the founder of Zoop, which offers a diverse selection of meal options to cater to the varied tastes and preferences of train passengers.

Zoop Founder Puneet Sharma

New Delhi: Indian Railways partnered with Zoop under their IRCTC e-catering project to provide train passengers with a hassle-free food delivery service. Zoop is one of the leading authorized IRCTC partners which is dedicated to offering a wide variety of fresh and hygienic meal options to train travelers across 180 railway stations. Moreover, their on-seat delivery service is designed to provide a secure and convenient experience for passengers, adhering to the strict safety protocols of the IRCTC and the Indian Railways.

In an exclusive interview, Zoop founder Puneet Sharma speaks to us about his revolutionary food delivery app that aims to change the way food is delivered in trains.

Who Is Puneet Sharma, The Founder of Zoop?

Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, has spearheaded go-to-market strategies for companies like LG Electronics, Reliance, Virgin Mobiles, etc. He is a highly accomplished MBA graduate with experience in M-Commerce, E-Commerce, Sales & Distribution, Strategic Alliances, etc.

Q.1. How did Zoop’s partnership with IRCTC come about, and what challenges did you overcome to integrate your intelligent automated technology at over 180 railway stations?

Punet Sharma: “I founded Zoop in 2016 and dedicated time to developing the necessary processes and technology. Initially, we kicked off operations by creating a basic website and promoting our service through leaflets at two railway stations. Simultaneously, we engaged with the Railway Board and IRCTC to validate our model, as we were neither vending nor hawking within railway stations but solely focusing on food delivery. In the same year, the Railway Ministry introduced the IRCTC e-catering policy, aligning with our vision. Seizing the opportunity, we promptly applied, met all criteria and secured validation as a national online food aggregator.

From our humble beginnings with a basic website, we have evolved to accepting IRCTC food orders through advanced platforms like automated chatbots on WhatsApp and Instagram. The primary challenge was to raise awareness about these evolving services. Leveraging IRCTC’s e-catering option enabled us, as their partner, to efficiently connect with train travelers and enhance their journey’s convenience by providing food on the train.”

Q.2. How does Zoop gather and incorporate customer feedback to continually improve its menu offerings and service quality, ensuring a delightful experience for passengers?

“At Zoop, we highly value customer feedback, as it plays a crucial role in enhancing our menu offerings and service quality. Our automated chatbot, accessible on platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, our official website, our app, and our customer care dial-in, simplifies the feedback process for train passengers and enables them to easily order food on the train. Each feedback or concern receives a unique ticket ID and is promptly addressed for swift resolution. This immediate attention ensures that Zoop consistently delivers high-quality services and diverse menu options.

Understanding the preferences of our Indian customers, we have tailored our menu to include features like group orders, Jain Food and special offerings for festivals or restricted diets, elevating the train food orders. We have made these enhancements based on the valuable feedback received from our customers, ultimately aiming to provide a delightful journey experience for every passenger.”

Q.3. Zoop’s services are spread across a diverse cultural landscape in India. How does the company adapt its offerings to cater to regional tastes and preferences, ensuring that each passenger feels a sense of familiarity and comfort with the available food options?

“Zoop adapts its services to the diverse cultural landscape of India by offering a variety of local and popular delicacies at over 180 train stations through partnerships with 2500+ restaurants. This ensures passengers experience a sense of familiarity and comfort with the available food options. From festive dishes during Diwali, Holi and Eid, Zoop’s extensive menu covers North Indian, South Indian, Bengali, Hyderabadi, international cuisines and many more. In the last quarter, we delivered 4.5 Lakh online food orders by train, ensuring passengers could enjoy these meals without leaving their train seats, making their journey more enjoyable.”

Q.4. As the founder, what values or principles guide Zoop in ensuring both convenience and satisfaction for millions of rail passengers, and how does the company plan to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of e-catering and rail travel services?

“As the founder of Zoop, I personally experienced the inconvenience of securing safe and hygienic meals during train journeys. To address this, we’ve collaborated with FSSAI-certified restaurants to ensure passengers not only receive their preferred meals but also enjoy hygienic options. Our focus on safety aligns with the e-catering IRCTC policy and rail travel services.

In staying ahead, Zoop prioritizes the seamless and convenient ordering of food in multiple languages, including Hindi, English and Hinglish. By adhering to safety protocols and expanding our language options, we aim to cater to a growing number of passengers, making their train travel convenient and also enjoyable.”

