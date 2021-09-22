New Delhi: Zee Entertainment on Wednesday announced that its board of directors unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEEL. In an integral part of the proposed merger, Punit Goenka will remain the Managing Director and Chief executive officer (CEO) of the merged entity.Also Read - ZEEL Board Principally Approves Merger Between Zee Entertainment & Sony Pictures Networks India

The Sony insisted on appointing Goenka as the CEO and MD of this new merged identity as he is the perfect fit to run the entity.

“Under the guidance of the Board, the management of ZEEL, ably led by Mr. Punit Goenka, continues to steadily work towards achieving higher profitability in line with its set goals for the future. With this corporate development, the merged entity will result into an accelerated growth and a significant opportunity to create tremendous value for all its stakeholders,” according to a statement issued by the ZEEL.

Highlights of the Merger

SPNI and ZEEL have entered into a non-binding term sheet and have agreed to combine both companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.

According to the term sheet, the promoter family is free to increase its shareholding from the current 4 per cent to up to 20 per cent, in the normal course of business.

Majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity will be nominated by Sony Group, as per the ZEEL statement.

The term sheet provides a period of 90 days to both sides during which ZEEL and SPNI will conduct mutual diligence and enter into a definitive agreement. The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India.

It is anticipated that a final transaction would be subject to completion of customary due diligence and execution of definitive agreements and required corporate, regulatory and third party approvals, including the votes of ZEEL’s shareholders, the statement reads.

The merger has been approved in the best interest of the shareholders and stakeholders, according to ZEEL.

(Disclaimer: India.com is a sister concern of ZEEL)