Punjab Budget 2024: From Free Electricity To Farmers & Rs 16 Thousand Cr To School Education; Know Important Key Announcements In FM Harpal Singh Cheema’s Budget

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, he said while presenting the budget in the state assembly.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state’s budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of over Rs 2 lakh crore, and said health and education are the focus areas of the government.

Of the total annual outlay of over Rs 2 lakh crore, Cheema said, Rs 13,784 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector and Rs 16,987 crore for the education sector.

Punjab Budget Highlights:

Rs 13 thousand 784 crore has been kept for agriculture in the budget. There is a budget of Rs 16 thousand 967 crore for school education. The growth rate in Punjab is 9.41 percent as claimed by the government.

A budget provision of Rs 1425 crore has been made for all the universities under

the state.

A provision of Rs 9330 crore has been made for free electricity to farmers.

The Finance Minister said that in two years our government has provided more than

40 thousand jobs. The Finance Minister now proposes ‘School of Brilliance’ to transform 100 government senior secondary schools with an initial proposal of Rs 10 crore. FM Proposes initiation of a ‘One River One Fish Farming Program’, 3233 acres of land allocated for fish farming in the village of Kanya in the Fazilka district, under which a new fish farm will be established. Punjab Government proposed Rs 1072 crore funds under various schemes in the department for the online integration of mandis with rice mills to curb the sale of rice brought in from outside in the mandis.

(With Input From Agencies)

