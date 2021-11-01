Chandigarh: With polls round the corner, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that the cabinet has decided to reduce electricity rates by Rs 3. The new rates will be applicable from today itself. This move will benefit 95 percent of residents in Punjab, the Chief Minister claimed in a press conference today.

The moves comes a day after the government decided to terminate the power purchase agreement with GVK Goindwal Sahib (2×270 MW).

The new rats will significantly lower the burden on consumers. Till yesterday, the rate was 4.19 rupees per unit till 100 units; with the changes announced today, it will be just 1.19 rupees per unit.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “the electricity that we have bought today is for Rs 2.65. When we did a survey, people told us that they do not want free but cheap electricity.”

[Live] Announcing a Historic Decision for the Welfare, Progress and Prosperity for the People of Punjab, during a Press Conference at Punjab Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh. https://t.co/vBmNaN5P6I — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 1, 2021

“Our rate now is Rs 1.19 up to 100 watts. From 100 to 300 units, the new power rates will be Rs 4 per unit, earlier, it used to be Rs 7. And above 300 units, people will get electricity at the rate of Rs 5 per unit.”

Rs 3,316 crore will be spent per year on power subsidies, Channi said. “Punjab already bears ₹ 10,628 crores on power subsidy and now total subsidy is 14,000 crores, which is seven times than what Delhi spends on the same. Delhi spends ₹ 2,200 crores,” he added.

According to primary information, for 100 to 300 units, consumers were charged 7 rupees per unit. Now they’ll be charged 4 rupees per unit for the same. For more than 300 units, charges are 8.76 rupees per unit which will now be 5.76 rupees per unit.