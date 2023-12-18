Home

Punjab Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike For Employees; Details Here

Chandigarah: Good news for Punjab government employees! Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just announced a 4% boost in their dearness allowance (DA), effective immediately. This translates to a total DA increase of 38%, according to the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) President. A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees.

“Had a meeting with the representatives of the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today and discussed their issues in detail… Sharing the good news that we are going to give a new year gift to the employees… DA is increased by 4% which will be effective from 1st December 2023,” Mann said in a post on X.

After the meeting, the PSMSU president said the CM announced a 4 per cent DA hike for state government employees. He further said the CM assured that the remaining 8 per cent DA would also be given.

The employees had been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending 12 per cent DA and regularisation of contractual employees. The PSMSU on Sunday suspended their over a month long pen-down strike, which began on November 8. They suspended their strike ahead of the meeting with the CM.

