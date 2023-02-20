Home

Punjab National Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates: Senior Citizens Can Earn Up To 7.5% Interest On Fixed Deposits

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposit schemes with effect from today, 20 February 2023. The revision has been made to fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.

HERE ARE THE NEW RATES OF INTEREST ON PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK FIXED DEPOSITS

TENURE EXISTING RATES FOR PUBLIC W.E.F. 01.01.2023 REVISED RATES FOR PUBLIC W.E.F. 20.02.2023 *EXISTING RATES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS W.E.F. 01.01.2023 *REVISED RATES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS W.E.F. 20.02.2023 #EXISTING RATES FOR SUPER SENIOR CITIZENS W.E.F. 01.01.2023 #REVISED RATES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS W.E.F. 20.02.2023 7 to 14 days 3.5 3.5 4 4 4.3 4.3 15 to 29days 3.5 3.5 4 4 4.3 4.3 30 to 45 days 3.5 3.5 4 4 4.3 4.3 46 to 90 days 4.5 4.5 5 5 5.3 5.3 91 to 179 days 4.5 4.5 5 5 5.3 5.3 180 days to 270 Days 5.5 5.5 6 6 6.3 6.3 271 days to less than 1 year 5.5 5.8 6 6.3 6.3 6.6 1 year 6.75 6.8 7.25 7.3 7.55 7.6 above 1 year to 665 days 6.75 6.8 7.25 7.3 7.55 7.6 666 days 7.25 7.25 7.75 7.75 8.05 8.05 667 days to 2 years 6.75 6.8 7.25 7.3 7.55 7.6 above 2 year & upto 3 years 6.75 7 7.25 7.5 7.55 7.8 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.5 6.5 7 7 7.3 7.3 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.5 6.5 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3

