Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now

Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now

In case the tenure for the Domestic/NRO deposit is 7 to 45 days, Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent. When the tenure becomes 46 to 90 days, the banks offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

Published: May 6, 2023 9:10 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now
Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now

New Delhi: State-run Punjab National Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk term deposits of Rs 2 crore and above but below Rs 10 crore.

Also Read:

Now, you can earn up to 7.05 per cent interest for a deposit that is greater than or equal to Rs 2 crore, but below Rs 10 crore, for a period of 1 year under the Punjab National Bank Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme.

You may like to read

For a Domestic/NRO fixed deposit scheme of the same tenure, the interest rate is 7 per cent.

In case the tenure for the Domestic/NRO deposit is 7 to 45 days, Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent. When the tenure becomes 46 to 90 days, the banks offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

The aforementioned tenures don’t come under the blanket of PNB (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme.

Non-Callable Fixed Deposit schemes don’t have a lock-in period. The amount that the investor has deposited cannot be withdrawn until it matures with exceptions including bankruptcy of the account holder, winding up of business, orders by, in the case of death, et cetera.

Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate of 6.50 per cent for multiple tenures between 91 days to less than 1 year. During the same tenures, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.55 per cent under its non callable FD scheme.

Domestic/NRO Fixed Deposit SchemePNB Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme
Sl. NoPeriodExisting Rates For Public W.E.F. 19.12.2022Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 04.05.2023Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 19.12.2022Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 04.05.2023
17 to 14 days5.56NANA
215 to 29days5.56NANA
330 to 45 days5.56NANA
446 to 90 days5.56.25NANA
591 to 179 days66.56.056.55
6180 days to 270 Days6.256.56.36.55
7271 days to less than 1 year6.256.56.36.55
81 year6.7576.87.05
9above 1 year & upto 2 years6.56.56.556.55
10above 2 year & upto 3 years6.56.56.556.55
11above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.256.36.3
12above 5 years & upto 10 years5.65.65.655.65

*Source: Bank Website

Punjab National Bank has noted that the interest rates for deposits of Rs 2 crore and above (up to Rs 10 crore) are not loaded with rate of interest for senior citizens, staff accountants et cetera.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 6, 2023 9:10 AM IST

More Stories