Home

Business

Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now

Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now

In case the tenure for the Domestic/NRO deposit is 7 to 45 days, Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent. When the tenure becomes 46 to 90 days, the banks offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

Punjab National Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To 7.05% Now

New Delhi: State-run Punjab National Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk term deposits of Rs 2 crore and above but below Rs 10 crore.

Now, you can earn up to 7.05 per cent interest for a deposit that is greater than or equal to Rs 2 crore, but below Rs 10 crore, for a period of 1 year under the Punjab National Bank Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme.

You may like to read

For a Domestic/NRO fixed deposit scheme of the same tenure, the interest rate is 7 per cent.

In case the tenure for the Domestic/NRO deposit is 7 to 45 days, Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent. When the tenure becomes 46 to 90 days, the banks offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

The aforementioned tenures don’t come under the blanket of PNB (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme.

Non-Callable Fixed Deposit schemes don’t have a lock-in period. The amount that the investor has deposited cannot be withdrawn until it matures with exceptions including bankruptcy of the account holder, winding up of business, orders by, in the case of death, et cetera.

Punjab National Bank offers an interest rate of 6.50 per cent for multiple tenures between 91 days to less than 1 year. During the same tenures, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.55 per cent under its non callable FD scheme.

Domestic/NRO Fixed Deposit Scheme PNB Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 19.12.2022 Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 04.05.2023 Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 19.12.2022 Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 04.05.2023 1 7 to 14 days 5.5 6 NA NA 2 15 to 29days 5.5 6 NA NA 3 30 to 45 days 5.5 6 NA NA 4 46 to 90 days 5.5 6.25 NA NA 5 91 to 179 days 6 6.5 6.05 6.55 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.25 6.5 6.3 6.55 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.5 6.3 6.55 8 1 year 6.75 7 6.8 7.05 9 above 1 year & upto 2 years 6.5 6.5 6.55 6.55 10 above 2 year & upto 3 years 6.5 6.5 6.55 6.55 11 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.25 6.3 6.3 12 above 5 years & upto 10 years 5.6 5.6 5.65 5.65

*Source: Bank Website

Punjab National Bank has noted that the interest rates for deposits of Rs 2 crore and above (up to Rs 10 crore) are not loaded with rate of interest for senior citizens, staff accountants et cetera.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.