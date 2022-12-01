Top Recommended Stories
Punjab National Bank Hikes MCLR Rates Across Tenures: DETAILS HERE
New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the Marginal Cost Of Fund Based Lending Rates (MCLR) rate across tenures with effect from today, December 1.
The overnight MCLR has been hiked from 7.40 per cent to 7.45 per cent, one-month MCLR hiked from 7.45 per cent to 7.50 per cent, the three-month MCLR hiked from 7.55 per cent to 7.60 per cent, six-month MCLR hiked to 7.75 per cent to 7.80 per cent, 1-year MCLR goes up from 8.05 per cent to 8.10 per cent and 3-year MCLR goes up from 8.35 per cent to 8.40 per cent.
