Home

Business

Punjab National Bank Reduces Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check Details

Punjab National Bank Reduces Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check Details

For super senior citizens, Punjab National Bank offers FD interest rates between 4.30 per cent to 8.05 per cent for tenures ranging between 7 days to 10 years.

Punjab National Bank Reduces Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check Details

New Delhi: After a series of fixed deposit rate hikes, state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has surprisingly reduced the interest rates on term deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The new rates are effective from 1 June 2023. For one-year deposits, the bank has cut the interest rate by 5 basis points. These deposits will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75 per cent.

Punjab National Bank: Latest FD Rates

For general citizens, PNB offers interest rates between 3.50 per cent to 7.25 per cent for tenures ranging between 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, PNB offers FD interest rates between 4 per cent to 7.75 per cent for tenures ranging between 7 days to 10 years.

You may like to read

For super senior citizens, Punjab National Bank offers FD interest rates between 4.30 per cent to 8.05 per cent for tenures ranging between 7 days to 10 years.

Trending Now

Punjab National Bank Latest FD Rates (below Rs 2 crore) Effective 1 June 2023

7 to 14 days: 3.50 per cent

15 to 29 days: 3.50 per cent

30 to 45 days: 3.50 per cent

46 to 90 days: 4.50 per cent

91 to 179 days: 4.50 per cent

180 to 270 days: 5.50 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: 5.80 per cent

1 year: 6.75 per cent

above 1 year to 443 days: 6.80 per cent

444 days: 7.25 per cent

445 to 665 days: 6.80 per cent

666 days: 7.05 per cent

667 days to 2 years: 6.80 per cent

above 2 year & upto 3 years: 7.00 per cent

above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.50 per cent

above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.50 per cent

Punjab National Bank Hikes MCLR Rates

Punjab National Bank has hiked its marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenures. The new interest rates are effective from 1 June 2023.

As per the PNB website, the bank’s overnight benchmark marginal cost of lending has been increased to 8.10 per The rates for one month, three months, and six months have been hiked to 8.20 per cent, 8.30 per cent, and 8.50 per cent, respectively. The one-year MCLR is increased to 8.60 per cent, while the three-year MCLR has been hiked to 8.90 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES