New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has decided to hike the charges of various services provided by the bank from January 15, 2022. According to a notification of the PNB's official website, the bank has increased the charges of non-maintenance of minimum balance in the accounts too. In rural and semi-rural areas the charges have been increased from Rs 200 per quarter to Rs 400 per quarter.
In urban areas too, the quarterly charges have been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600. The locker charges, except for large lockers, have also been hiked.
Here Is List Of All The Charge Hikes By Punjab National Bank:
- The non-maintenance of quarterly average balance (QAB) in metro cities has been hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.
- The quarterly charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance have been hiked to Rs 400 in rural areas and Rs 600 in urban and metro areas.
- The locker charges have been hiked in urban areas by Rs 500.
- The number of locker visits has been reduced from 15 visits per year to 12 visits. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 100 per visit will be charged.
- The current accounts that are closed after 14 days of opening will have to pay Rs 800 as a fine. Earlier, this was Rs 600. However, the accounts closed after 12 months will not be charged anything.
- Earlier, the bank had also announced that from February 1, 2022, the return charges on the NACH debit cards will be hiked from Rs 100 per transaction to Rs 250 per transaction.