New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has decided to hike the charges of various services provided by the bank from January 15, 2022. According to a notification of the PNB's official website, the bank has increased the charges of non-maintenance of minimum balance in the accounts too. In rural and semi-rural areas the charges have been increased from Rs 200 per quarter to Rs 400 per quarter.

In urban areas too, the quarterly charges have been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600. The locker charges, except for large lockers, have also been hiked.

Here Is List Of All The Charge Hikes By Punjab National Bank: