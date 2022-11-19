Punjab National Bank To Revise Debit Card Transaction Limit: ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit To Increase For Customers

Punjab National Bank said the ATM cash withdrawal cap for Rupay Select and Visa Signature debit cards would be raised from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

For the PNB customers, daily limit on POS transactions for these cards would significantly rise from Rs. 1,25,000 to Rs. 5,00,000.

Punjab National Bank Card Transaction Limit Latest Update: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it is going to revise the debit card transaction limit soon. Issuing a notice on its website, the bank said “Dear customers, bank will shortly revise the Debit Card transaction limit of high end variants.”

As per the updates from the website of PNB, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for all platinum variants of MasterCard, Rupay, and VISA Gold Debit Cards would increase from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000, while the daily POS limit would be hiked from Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 3,00,000.

The PNB further added that the ATM cash withdrawal cap for Rupay Select and Visa Signature debit cards would be raised from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Notably, the daily limit on POS transactions for these cards would significantly rise from Rs. 1,25,000 to Rs. 5,00,000.

“The above will be maximum per day transaction limit permitted for the particular variant of Debit Card. Customers are advised to set their customized limit through Internet Banking, Mobile Banking App, PNB ATM, IVR or by visiting the base branch,” said PNB in a statement.

In the meantime, for the security of the customers related to card fraud, the PNB sent a message on its website saying that “Dear Customers, Please don`t share with any one details of your Account/Debit Card / Internet Banking / Mobile Banking / password/ Pin numbers/ OTP/ email-id . The e-mails /calls / SMS asking such information are fraudulent and are never from Bank / RBI / Income Tax / Police Authorities /Call Centre. In case of any of these suspected activities, please change your Passwords / PIN immediately . Bank does not incur any liability for the same.”

For the PNB bank customers, the daily cash withdrawal limit at present is Rs 25,000 and the one-time cash withdrawal limit is Rs 20,000, and the daily POS transaction limit for PNB customers who have a classic debit card issued by the bank with a version under this Rupay and Master is Rs 60,000.