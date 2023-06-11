Home

Punjab’s Petrol, Diesel Prices Surge As Govt Hikes VAT; Check Latest Rates

Fuel prices in Punjab have gone up from Sunday as the state government has increased VAT on petrol and diesel.

The petrol and diesel prices in Punjab have gone up by Rs 92 paise and 88 paise for retail customers.(Photo: Pixabay)

Punjab Fuel Price Hike Update: The Punjab government on Sunday increased Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state. With this, the petrol and diesel prices in Punjab have gone up by Rs 92 paise and 88 paise for retail customers.

The cost of one litre of petrol in Punjab is now Rs 98.65 while one litre of diesel is Rs 105. Earlier, the cost of per litre petrol in Punjab was Rs 96.20 and diesel was Rs 84.26/litre.

Punjab Fuel Price Hike: Check Latest Rates

Petrol – Rs 98.65/litre

Diesel – Rs 105/litre

