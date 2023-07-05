Home

From Punjab To Canada, How Ronnie Teja Built A Global Empire

New Delhi: Thousands of Indians move to Canada every year. Not everyone achieves what they want but some of them are able to make it big with hard work and perseverance. Born in Punjab’s Jalandhar in 1975, Ronnie Teja – a Canadian immigrant – is now a successful entrepreneur who is credited for building a global business empire.

Ronnie Teja completed his schooling in Jalandhar and moved to Mumbai to pursue his Bachelor’ degree in Marketing and Microfinance from St Xavier’s College. He enrolled at the London School of Economics to study Welfare economics subject. However, he had to move out of London and immigrate to Canada in 2008 with his family. His financial struggle forced him to juggle between three odd jobs including one where he had to pick up blueberries from 5 AM to 2 PM for six months. Later, he entered the entrepreneurial world and familiarised himself with the e-commerce business.

How Ronnie Teja Made It In The E-Commerce World

Ronnie Teja worked as the digital manager for retail banking at HSBC Canada. He left his job at HSBC Canada and joined Best Buy Canada and also worked with an e-commerce startup simultaneously. That is when he learned more about the e-commerce world and decided to take a plunge as an entrepreneur. His journey as an entrepreneur was not easy.

With a lack of business acumen and resources, Ronnie Teja faced hardships in the beginning. However, Teja’s passion and dedication paid off as he was able to set up a successful business empire. He started his first business – a digital agency – in 2014 but it did not make any breakthrough. Teja later launched the e-commerce watch brand Brazio in 2018 which became a massive hit.

“I continued to experiment with drop shipping and other small e-commerce niches, till it hit me – I needed to build a brand, which was focused on longevity, I wanted to start a purpose-driven brand, not just any watch store,” Ronnie Teja told Starters Story.

