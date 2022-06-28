New Delhi: PV Narasimha Rao was the 9th Prime Minister of India, born on June 28, 1921. Although his tenure saw several monumental events like the Harshad Mehta Scam, Rao is widely respected for the bold reforms he took in 1991. He appointed Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister. It was the Budget of 1991 presented by Manmohan Singh that changed the course of history for India.Also Read - US Recession Could Have Spillover Effect On Indian Economy, Says Nomura

What Happened In 1991?

Indian Economy was in shambles. The situation was accentuated by the hike in oil prices due to Saddam Hussein’s attack on Kuwait. A sharp decline in capital inflows had led to the depletion of forex reserves. It is said that Indian forex reserves could have lasted only for a few days! Also Read - US Fed Hikes Interest Rate By 75 BPS, Largest Jump Since 1994 | Deets Inside

When the balance of payment situation got out of hand, then Chief Economic Advisor Deepak Nayyar went to Washington DC to meet IMF Managing Director Michel Camdessus. Also Read - India To Grow At 7.8 Per Cent In Current Year: Fitch

On top of this, there was political turmoil in the country. At the Centre was a minority government led by Chandra Shekhar. It was failing to pull the country out of the crisis. Soon, general elections were announced and Rao became the Prime Minister of India.

LPG 1991- Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation

Singh, under the leadership of Rao, announced the reforms in Budget 1991. The government opened the country to foreign companies and banks. They no longer needed to ask for permission to set up their offices or plants in India. However, certain strategic sectors like railways and nuclear energy were kept reserved for the central government.

The policy is called LPG 1991 because it allowed Liberalisation from the license raj, Privatisation of hitherto reserved sectors and Globalisation of the Indian economy. Indian economy turned from being inward-looking to outward-looking. And the country took the reforms well. It saw more and more investment from the outside world and the economic fallout was averted.

The jugalbandi of Rao and Singh is considered one of the most important chapters in India’s post-independence history.