PVC Aadhaar Card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a recent announcement that one person can order a PVC Aadhaar card for all family members using a single mobile phone number. The UIDAI has made this possible as any mobile phone number can be now used to generate OTP for online authentication. However, the UIDAI has clarified that the users will have to pay Rs 50 for each PVC Aadhaar card order.Also Read - PAN Card Update: Here's How Users Can Update Their Name on Pan Card Online | Step-by-step Guide Here

“You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family,” the UIDAI said in the order. Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: What Is Blue Aadhar Card? Know How To Get It Here

In the tweet, the UIDAI also shared direct link for online authentication without using a registered mobile number — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Needed To Get Subsidy of Rs 25 Per Litre On Fuel In Jharkhand From Jan 26 | Details Here

What is Aadhaar PVC Card? The users must note that the Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, but has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. The Aadhaar PVC Card can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Moreover, the Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ service: The UIDAI has also launched a new service called ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. The users who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number.

Aadhaar PVC Card: Security features

Secure QR Code

Hologram

Micro text

Ghost image

Issue Date and Print Date

Guilloche Pattern

Embossed Aadhaar Logo

How to order PVC Aadhaar card online