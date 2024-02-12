Home

Business

Q3 FY24: BCL Industries Reports Strong Quarterly Results | Check Details Here

Q3 FY24: BCL Industries Reports Strong Quarterly Results | Check Details Here

The broader NSE Nifty also closed 166.45 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 21,616.05 with 34 of its constituents ending in the red.

Image for representational purposes

Business News: BCL Industries has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors held a meeting on Monday, February 12 in which it approved the financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year i.e. Q3 FY24. BCL Industries Limited has said that in the third quarter of the current financial year, the company’s standalone income from operations stood at Rs 494.66 crore. The company reported Rs 448.70 crore income from operations in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Trending Now

The profit before tax of BCL Industries stood at Rs 28.86 crore in Q3 FY24, which was Rs 21.89 crore in the last quarter and Rs 33.33 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year. BCL Industries has said that its profit after tax in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 24.11 crore, which was Rs 12.83 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 25.16 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, benchmark Sensex plunged by 523 points on Monday due to profit taking in metal and banking shares amid mixed trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 523 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 71,072.49 as 22 of its components closed in the red and eight in the green. The barometer opened higher and touched a high of 71,756.58 in early trade.

However, profit taking in Reliance Industries, metal giants and banking shares dragged the index to a low of 70,922.57 during intra-day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also closed 166.45 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 21,616.05 with 34 of its constituents ending in the red. Metal, banking and select oil shares succumbed to selling while pharma and IT shares bucked the trend.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel fell the most by 2.76 per cent, followed by NTPC (2.72 per cent) and SBI (2.26 per cent). Private banks IndusInd, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also declined.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.