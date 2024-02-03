Home

Q3 Results: Balu Forge Registers Two-fold Rise in Net Profit | Check Details Here

BFIL facility is located in Belgaum, Karnataka and has an existing capacity to produce 18,000 tonnes of forged components per annum which will be expanded to 32,000 tonnes in the coming quarters.

Share Market News: Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.4 crore for the December quarter on Saturday, boosted by higher income. The company it its exchange filing said it had posted a net profit of Rs 11.4 crore during the October-December quarter of 2022-23. The company’s total income rose to Rs 148.9 crore, up 55 per cent over Rs 92 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“The growth was led by our constant focus on client addition and continued demand for our products in the existing and new industries like railways, defence and heavy commercial vehicles,” Trimaan Chandock, Executive Director of BFIL said.

The company’s EBITDA grew by 72.1 per cent and margins improved to 22.24 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 from 19.58 per cent a year ago owing to an increase in scale of operations and increased demand for heavier products which tend to yield better margins, he said.

Mumbai-based BFIL is also in the process of commissioning a precision machining line of the Mercedes Benz Truck Factory which was recently acquired from Mannheim, Germany.

Crankshafts find applications in sectors like marine and industrial, agricultural and automotive.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

