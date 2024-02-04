Q3 Results: Salasar Techno Declares 56 Percent Profit Growth | Check Other Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering, which has given multibagger returns investors, were trading at a level of Rs 29.40 with a rise of 5 percent on Friday. This is a 52-week high for the shares of Salasar Techno Engineering, which has a market cap of around Rs 4,640 crore.

From the 52-week low of Rs 7.25, the counter has so far given a bumper return of 300 percent to the investors. In the last 5 days, investors have got a return of 11.32 percent from the shares of Salasar Techno, whereas in the last one month, from the level of Rs 14.69 on January 4, the shares of Salasar Techno have doubled the capital of the investors.

In the last 6 months, shares of Salasar Techno have reached the level of Rs 29.40 on August 4, 2023, giving a return of 199 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 9.84. Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering were at the level of Rs 2.85 on 8 February 2019.

Meanwhile, Salasar Techno Engineering has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 12.628 crore equity shares of Rs 1 face value.

Salasar Techno Engineering has informed the stock market that its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 304.15 crore, which was Rs 275.56 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 240.93 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The company’s profit before tax in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 23.12 crore, which was Rs 12.40 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 14.47 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

