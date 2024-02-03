Q3 Results: STEL Registers 56 Percent Rise in Net Profit | Check Key Details Here

Home

New Delhi-based STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

Share Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) has reported a 56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.76 crore for the December quarter on Saturday. In its exchange filing, the company has posted a net profit of Rs 10.69 crore during the October-December quarter in 2022-23.

The company’s total income rose to Rs 304.35 crore from Rs 240.93 crore in the year ago period. Its expenses were at Rs 281.22 crore as against Rs 226.54 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

