Tops Best Airlines of 2022: During the 'Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022' held in London, the list of top-20 airlines in the world was released out of 350 airlines. Qatar Airways has been named the best airline in the world. Singapore Airlines came second and Emirates third. Qatar Airways flew the most flights in the pandemic. Their flights were flying continuously to about 30 destinations.

Australian airline among Top 5

Japan's All Nippon Airways Company and Australia's Qantas Airways Limited, which have a stronghold in the Asia region, were the other airlines in the Top 5. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific was number 6 last year. It slipped to number 16 this year.

No Indian airline in Top 10

No Indian airline got a place in the Top 10. Tata SIA Airlines Limited's Vistara was at number 20. Vistara won the award for Best Airline in South Asia and India.

Award for Best Cabin Class

Singapore Airlines topped the Best Airline category in Cabin Class. Qatar Airways won the award for Best Business Class Airline. In premium economy, Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., while Emirates bagged the Best Economy Cabin award.

Other awards

‘Budget Carrier Scoot’ from Singapore Airlines topped the list of Best Long Haul Low-Coast Airline and Best Cabin Staff. Nippon Airways won the award in Cabin Cleanliness.

Qatar Airways also operated during Corona

Travel ban was also included in many restrictions imposed during the Corona period. For the past few months, where life has started returning to normal. At the same time, during the epidemic, Qatar Airways made the most air travel around the world. Its flights were going continuously to at least 30 destinations.

Ranking is decided on this basis

The World Airline Awards surveyed 1.4 million online customers from over 100 countries. Data was taken from September 2021 to August 2022. Which was organized in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and even Chinese languages. At the end of the survey, around 350 airlines made it to the final list. Out of them the Top-20 airlines of different categories were selected.