Home

Business

From School Teacher To Successful Entrepreneur Who Founded Havells, The Inspiring Story Of Qimat Rai Gupta

From School Teacher To Successful Entrepreneur Who Founded Havells, The Inspiring Story Of Qimat Rai Gupta

In 1971, Qimat Rai Gupta paid Haveli Ram Gandhi $70,000 for the existing company Havells brand name. From then on, Qimat Rai Gupta was able to increase the company's horizons by increasing the variety of things available.

In 1971, Qimat Rai Gupta paid Haveli Ram Gandhi $70,000 for the existing company Havells brand name. From then on, Qimat Rai Gupta was able to increase the company's horizons. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Qimat Rai Gupta was an Indian entrepreneur and the founding chairman of Havells, a global electrical corporation. He was born in 1937 in Malerkotla, Punjab, India, into a lower-middle-class family. Gupta’s childhood was influenced by the Indian quintessence and the teachings of the Bhagwad Gita. He began his career as a school teacher but had big goals from the start and was always looking for new opportunities in his trade business, and thus, in the process, created a billion-dollar plus company in the name of Havells.

In 1971, Qimat Rai Gupta paid Haveli Ram Gandhi $70,000 for the existing company’s Havells brand name. From then on, Qimat Rai Gupta was able to expand the company’s horizons by increasing the variety of things available, as per a report in Indiatimes.

You may like to read

The Commercial Career Of Qimat Rai Gupta

His commercial career began in 1958, when he opened a small electrical goods shop in Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace electrical market. He put money towards developing world-class manufacturing factories throughout India. The purchase of a small electrical goods company in 1971 triggered a chain of events that resulted in its formation, pioneering numerous developments in the FMEG industry. He also assisted Indian electrical goods manufacturers in meeting global requirements. Havells today has a net worth of $1.4 billion, with a staff of 6,500 employees and 20,000+ trade partners, with activities in 50 different countries, as per the official site of Havells.

How Havells Entered The Big League

Havells entered the big league in 2007 when it acquired the worldwide lighting company Sylvania. The acquisition propelled Havells into the top four lighting companies in the world. Havells now owns global brands such as Crabtree, Sylvania, Concord, Luminance, and Standard, as of April 29, 2022, the report from Indiatimes added.

How Qimat Rai Gupta Made It To The Forbes Billionaire List

Qimat Rai Gupta became a Forbes billionaire for the first time in 2014, just before his death, when shares of his lighting company, Havells India, surged 65% on better earnings. Its 12 state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India, located in Haridwar, Baddi, Noida, Faridabad, Alwar, and Neemrana, and 6 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Europe, Latin America, and Africa, produce globally acknowledged products. Today, Havells is a name linked with competence and skill in the electrical industry. Its 20,000-strong global distribution network responds quickly to customer needs, as per a report in NDTV.

About Havells

Havells India Limited is a renowned fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) Company and a significant power distribution equipment producer with a strong global presence. Havells has an enviable market dominance in a wide range of products, including Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Devices, Cables and Wires, Motors, Fans, Modular Switches, Home Appliances, Air Conditioners, Electric Water Heaters, Power capacitors, and luminaires for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.