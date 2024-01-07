Qualcomm To Set Up New Design Center In Chennai, Creating 1,600 Jobs; Key Updates

Chennai: Qualcomm, a top-notch chip manufacturing firm, took the world by surprise when it announced it’s setting up a new design center in Chennai. This strategic move is coupled with an investment of a cool Rs 177.27 crore and the promise of a whopping 1,600 new jobs. Indeed, the news became the talk of the town at the ‘Global Investors’ Meet‘ in Chennai. The innovation hotspot is geared towards creating advanced wireless connectivity solutions that will supercharge Wi-Fi technologies, as per a report by news agency IANS.

The golden opportunity to capitalize on the wellspring of talent and a robust technological environment in Chennai attracted Qualcomm to the city. This venture aims at harnessing local specialties and fueling the development of pioneering wireless technologies. Besides, it’s also a significant step towards augmenting Qualcomm’s business footprint in India and accelerating the nation’s digital voyage.

Qualcomm’s Global Research And Development Endeavours

Additionally, Qualcom will actively contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology, reinforcing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the wireless communications industry.

“The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’. This will expand our collaboration with India technology partners and accelerate the market adoption of new technology,” said Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India.

Design Centre Expected To Generate Jobs For Up To 1,600

The design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, further contributing to the growth and development of Chennai’s vibrant workforce.

“We are excited about the opportunities the new Design Centre will bring to the local community,” said Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Center Head.

“Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm’s technological advancements to new heights,” he added.

The investment in the design center is Qualcomm’s way of bolstering India’s digital dreams. Qualcomm acknowledges the Indian market’s potential and shows an eager willingness to echo the government’s aspiration for a digital India. Investments in R&D demonstrate Qualcomm’s zeal to fast-track technological breakthroughs and trigger innovations in wireless connectivity.

Significance Of Qulacom’s Investment

As the curtain comes down, Qualcomm’s Chennai expansion, featuring the new design center, is a resounding milestone for the city, the country, and the company. Backed by an investment of Rs 177.27 crore and the creation of around 1,600 jobs, the venture is likely to be of immense value to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies)