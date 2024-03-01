Home

Business

Quick Touch Technology Shares In Focus as Company’s Board Approves Fresh Acquisition | Check Details Here

Quick Touch Technology Shares In Focus as Company’s Board Approves Fresh Acquisition | Check Details Here

In the global market scenario, European shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, primarily driven by gains in materials stocks, as the pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.2 per cent.

Stock Market

Share Market News: The stock market commenced trading on Friday with a positive outlook, maintaining the upward momentum witnessed in recent sessions, bolstered by favourable global market indicators. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices opened on a buoyant note, signalling a promising start for the Indian benchmark index amid optimistic sentiments. The Sensex surged by 564.81 points, opening at 73,052.76, while the Nifty rose by 172.60 points, opening at 22,155.40.

Trending Now

Among the Nifty companies, 39 witnessed advances while 11 experienced declines in early trading.

You may like to read

Even during the bullish phase, weakness was being recorded in the shares of Quick Touch Technology and they were trading at the level of Rs 201.20 with a decline of 1.57 per cent and a weakness of Rs 3.21.

There has been weakness in the shares of Quick Touch Technology for the last few days. The 52-week high level of Quick Touch Tech shares is Rs 274 while the 52-week low is Rs 92. Quick Touch Technology, with a market cap of around Rs 116 crore, spends less than one per cent of its operating revenue on interest.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that the Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Grenew FZE, a Company incorporate in UAE.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s trading session, the benchmark equity indices closed higher despite volatility surrounding the monthly F&O expiry. The Sensex concluded with a gain of 195.42 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 72,500.30, while the Nifty settled at 21,982.80, up by 31.65 points, or 0.14 per cent.

In the global market scenario, European shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, primarily driven by gains in materials stocks, as the pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.2 per cent. Mainland Chinese blue chips also rebounded over 1 per cent, anticipating more aggressive stimulus measures ahead of the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.