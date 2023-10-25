Home

Govt Approves Rs 22,303 Crore Subsidy for Phosphatic And Potassic Fertilisers for Rabi Season

The Modi government on Wednesday approved a subsidy of ₹22, 303 crore for Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers

New Delhi: The Modi government on Wednesday approved a subsidy of Rs 22, 303 crore for Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced. Addressing the media, the Minister said, “Subsidy for the Rabi season from 1st October 2023 till 31st March 2024 will be like this. For the nitrogen, it will be Rs 47.2 per Kg, phosphorus will be Rs 20.82 per Kg, potash subsidy will be Rs 2.38 per Kg. And the Sulphur subsidy will be Rs 1.89 per Kg.”

“The subsidy will continue because when international prices rise, the government does not want it to impact our farmers in the country… Subsidy on DAP will continue for Rs 4500 per ton. As far as the DAP will be available for Rs 1350 per bag as per the old rate. The NPK will be available at the price of Rs 1470 per bag,” he further added.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, “Subsidy for the Rabi season from 1st October 2023 till 31st March 2024 will be like this. For the nitrogen, it will be Rs 47.2 per Kg, phosphorus will be Rs 20.82 per Kg, potash subsidy will be Rs 2.38 per Kg. And the Sulphur subsidy… pic.twitter.com/wRko0XNMKF — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

The Union Cabinet has approved nutrient-based subsidy rates (NBS) for various nutrients, like nitrogen, phosphorous, potash and sulphur for the Rabi crop season (October 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024). Thakur said di-ammonium phosphate will continue to be sold at the old rate of Rs 1,350 per bag, while for Muriate of Potash (MoP) the rate will go down.

