Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Joins Team Infosys As Global Brand Ambassador

Infosys on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation.

Rafael Nadal will not play at French Open due to hip injury. (Image: Wimbledon/Twitter)

Infosys on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as ambassador for the brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation. To mark Rafael Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company, Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release.

“Hello everyone. Very excited to join Team @Infosys as their global brand ambassador. Infosys has brought its digital expertise to the global tennis ecosystem and love impact that Infosys is making to communities beyond the court. I am looking forward to this partnership to do something beautiful together,” the Tennis icon said.

Hello everyone. Very excited to join Team @Infosys as their global brand ambassador. Infosys has brought its digital expertise to the global tennis ecosystem and love impact that Infosys is making to communities beyond the court. I am looking forward to this partnership to do… pic.twitter.com/vf8wcV5ixp — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 24, 2023

This personalised tool will be available in real time to Rafael Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.

