New Delhi: As the ED intensified its probe against money laundering case against Vivo, Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie, the directors of GPICPL associated with the Chinese smartphone manufacturing company fled India in 2021, sources told news agency ANI. The two directors may have fled the country via the Nepal route amid fears that they may be arrested. Vivo did not comment on the development.Also Read - ED Raids Chinese Smartphone Maker Vivo, Other Firms in Money Laundering Probe | All You Need to Know

The raids were conducted at nearly 44 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and in southern states, on Tuesday in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Also Read - ED Summons Former Mumbai Top Cop In NSE Co-Location Case, Days After Retirement

Reportedly, local units of Vivo Mobile Communications are under the radar for alleged financial improprieties as part of an investigation into other China-based firms. Also Read - Amid Maharashtra Crisis, ED Summons Sanjay Raut in Land Scam Case

According to reports, few Chinese shareholders in that company forged their identity documents in order to launder illegally generated funds using shell companies. Moreover, it alleged that some of these “proceeds of crime” were diverted abroad or put in some other businesses by skirting Indian enforcement agencies.

In April, the ED seized Rs 5,551.27 crore of Xiaomi Technology India Private Ltd lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company.