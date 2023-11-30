Home

Business

Rail Service From Meerut To Lucknow and Prayagraj Soon, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rail Service From Meerut To Lucknow and Prayagraj Soon, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

A survey is underway for the project undertaken for a Meerut-Bijnor-Hastinapur rail service.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a rail connection between Meerut and Prayagraj is going to be realised soon. (ANI image)

Indian Railways: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday while interacting with media said that in view of the huge demand for a rail connection between Meerut and Prayagraj is going to be realised soon. The proposed train will connect Meerut to Lucknow and Prayagraj for which the feasibility study has been completed. A survey is underway for the project undertaken for a Meerut-Bijnor-Hastinapur rail service. “I will review the DPR work. I will also review how Meerut’s Kranti Bhoomi Railway station can be turned into a world-class station,” said the union minister.

Trending Now

“There had been a demand for a rail service from Meerut to Lucknow and Prayagraj. The whole feasibility study has been completed and a train is going to start soon. A survey is underway for the project undertaken for a Meerut-Bijnor-Hastinapur rail service. A survey is underway and I will review the DPR work. I will also review how Meerut’s Kranti Bhoomi Railway station can be turned into a world-class station. A design would be out soon,” said Vaishnaw.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.