Is RailOne better than IRCTC app? Which is best for ticket booking? Pay attention to THESE points before booking tickets

Until now, the IRCTC app has been the most widely used for booking Indian Railways tickets. However, RailOne is now challenging its dominance. It is being described as the Indian Railways’ super app, and the two are being compared extensively on social media. Until now, passengers had to have multiple apps on their phones for different railway services, such as IRCTC for reservations, UTS for general or platform tickets, and the Rail Madad app for complaints.
RailOne, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), is an all-in-one app. This single app offers a comprehensive suite of features, from train ticket booking to live tracking, PNR status, food ordering, and complaint filing. This is why people are increasingly attracted to it and eager to compare it with the IRCTC app to determine which one is the best.
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The difference between the two apps lies in their functionalities:
There are many reasons why RailOne is popular among commuters, such as-
Both apps have their own strengths, so you’ll need to choose based on your needs. If your priority is making confirmed reservations for long-distance travel or getting “tatkal” tickets, IRCTC remains the most reliable option. If you travel frequently and want an app that offers reserved tickets, general tickets, and platform tickets, as well as live train location tracking, RailOne is the best all-in-one app for you. Some RailOne users have complained about the payment gateway and initial technical issues. Since this is a new app, it’s expected to improve over time.
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