Is RailOne better than IRCTC app? Which is best for ticket booking? Pay attention to THESE points before booking tickets

IRCTC vs. RailOne: Most rail passengers use the IRCTC app for train ticket booking. However, the new RailOne app is also rapidly gaining popularity. It offers many features in one place. Therefore, many travelers are wondering which is better between RailOne and IRCTC?

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Is RailOne better than the IRCTC app? Which is best for ticket booking? (AI image)

Until now, the IRCTC app has been the most widely used for booking Indian Railways tickets. However, RailOne is now challenging its dominance. It is being described as the Indian Railways’ super app, and the two are being compared extensively on social media. Until now, passengers had to have multiple apps on their phones for different railway services, such as IRCTC for reservations, UTS for general or platform tickets, and the Rail Madad app for complaints.

RailOne, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), is an all-in-one app. This single app offers a comprehensive suite of features, from train ticket booking to live tracking, PNR status, food ordering, and complaint filing. This is why people are increasingly attracted to it and eager to compare it with the IRCTC app to determine which one is the best.

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IRCTC vs RailOne: What is the biggest difference between the two?

The difference between the two apps lies in their functionalities:

IRCTC app: This is the largest and most trusted platform for booking reserved tickets and Tatkal tickets. Millions of people rely on it daily.

RailOne app: This app isn’t just limited to reserved tickets. Its biggest USP is that it also allows you to book general tickets, platform tickets, and local train tickets. This is a great combination of the IRCTC and UTS apps.

There are many reasons why RailOne is popular among commuters, such as-

Single sign-in feature: This saves you from having to login to different services again and again.

Profile Saving: Passengers can save their details in advance, eliminating the hassle of entering details repeatedly while booking tickets.

Profile Saving: Passengers can save their details in advance, eliminating the hassle of entering details repeatedly while booking tickets. Higher Speed: Many users have given feedback that RailOne’s interface works very smooth and fast when it comes to general and general ticket booking.

Multi-Service: From checking your seat on the train to ordering your favourite food while travelling, everything is possible with this app.

Which app is better for ticket booking?

Both apps have their own strengths, so you’ll need to choose based on your needs. If your priority is making confirmed reservations for long-distance travel or getting “tatkal” tickets, IRCTC remains the most reliable option. If you travel frequently and want an app that offers reserved tickets, general tickets, and platform tickets, as well as live train location tracking, RailOne is the best all-in-one app for you. Some RailOne users have complained about the payment gateway and initial technical issues. Since this is a new app, it’s expected to improve over time.