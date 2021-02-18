RailTel IPO: Bidding for the 820-crore RailTel IPO ends today and it has already been subscribed more than 11 times on the final day so far. Interested investors must subscribe now as the window closes in a few hours. Notably, RailTel Corporation of India has an exclusive discount for its employees. The total size of the offer is Rs 819.24 crore at the upper price band of Rs 94 per share. Also Read - RailTel IPO Opens Today: Apply Now Using These 4 Easy Steps

Till 1 PM today, RailTel’s public issue had received bids for as many as 68,40,41,660 shares – 11.8 times more than its total issue size of 6,11,95,923 shares. On the second day, RailTel IPO had been subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail quota got bids for 10.55 times the quota limit. Also Read - RailTel IPO Opens Tomorrow For 3 Days | All You Need to Know

Notably, RailTel IPO had been fully subscribed on the first day of the offering with strong demand from retail investors. Also Read - Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

The offer comprises 87,153,369 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each and is a complete offer for sale by the Government of India and the company will not be directly receiving any proceeds from the same. The minimum bid lot is of 155 equity shares, thereafter in multiples. The price band has been fixed at Rs 93-94 per equity share.

The RailTel public issue is listed at both BSE and NSE. Experts have recommended to go ahead and subscribe to the IPO.

Here’s how to apply in 4 easy steps:

1. Download Google Pay from the Playstore or App Store for iPhone users. Link your registered bank account on it.

2. Generate your unique Google Pay ID with the bank name at the end and apply for RailTel IPO from your smartphone or from your broker’s platform.

3. Enter your UPI ID in the IPO application form and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

4. You will get a fund block request, approve it to block the fund in your account for the IPO.