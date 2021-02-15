New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will from February 16 open a new initial public offer (IPO) for subscription as the government prepares to sell 27 per cent in the company to raise Rs 819 crore that leads in providing internet and telecommunication services to the Indian Railways. The IPO issue opens on February 16 and closes on February 18, 2021. Also Read - Will Regular Passenger Train Services Resume From April 1? Here’s What Railways Has to Say

The company has also reserved up to 5 lakh equity shares for the RailTel Corporation of India Ltd's employees. The price band for the RailTel public issue has been fixed at Rs 93-94 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each, which is 9.30-9.40 times the face value of equity shares. Investors can subscribe to the IPO by betting on a lot of 155 shares. However, a retail investor can bid only a maximum of 13 lots.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE. ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are book running lead managers to the issue, while the registrar to the offer is KFin Technologies Private Ltd.

Finalisation of the basis of allotment is expected by February 23, while the initialisation of refunds is likely by February 24. The RailTel listing is expected by February 26.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd is the seventh public issue so far this year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. Nureca Ltd’s IPO initial public offering was the sixth issue and it is set to open for subscription on February 15, 2021.