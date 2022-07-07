New Delhi: RailTel, one of India’s largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers, announced the launch of 13 Over-The-Top (OTT) services to customers through its popular retail broadband service Railwire, on Thursday. According to an official statement, a total of 13 OTT services will be offered to Railwire subscribers bundled with unlimited broadband plans named under the “RailWire SATRANG” canvas.Also Read - RailTel Launches PM-WANI Scheme-based Access of its Public WiFi Services Across 100 Stations

"RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country. Its Railwire broadband service is quite affordable and is available in rural areas with more than 48% of its subscribers being in rural areas," said RailTel director (Finance) Anand Kumar Singh, while launching the OTT as Value Added Service (VAS) to the subscribers.

Sh. A.K. Singh, Director/Finance, RailTel, launched the RailWire “SATRANG”- OTT Bundled broadband plans to enjoy streaming of hundred of entertainment contents “On The Go”.

The new plans are available with truly Unlimited 50 and 100 Mbps plans. https://t.co/RDY4vkpZbO pic.twitter.com/zAIFdH8Xqu — RailWire Official (@RailWireIndia) July 7, 2022



He said that these new OTT bundled plans will be a big attraction to the Railwire subscribers and help RailTel in improving its top line substantially. “RailTel is committed to proliferate RailWire broadband services and enrich customer experience by strengthening its Network infrastructure and service offerings. RailTel will continue to be in the forefront of digital transformation now taking place in the country in a big way,” he added

Under the OTT service, multiple plans will become available to existing 4.65 lakh Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) Railwire

subscribers and new subscribers, across India. These OTT can be viewed on Smart TVs, Laptops or Smart Phones, the Mini Ratna PSU of Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

According to the statement, RailWire broadband customers can also enjoy multi-channel digital experience and consume infotainment contents from OTTs like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony liv, ErosNow, SunNext, AHA telugu , Alt Balaji, Epicon, MX Player, VOOT, Hungama Movies & TV shows and Hungama Music Pro.

RailWire broadband customers can watch contents like web series, movies, songs, live news and host of entertainment channels, once they subscribe to OTT bundled broadband plans. With the bundled OTT RailWire broadband plans, RailTel is offering cost effective OTTs in comparison to buying individual OTTs by broadband customers from open market.

RailWire SATRANG plans will also help users to watch their favorite content “On The Go” with option of multi-screen/multi users at any given point of time. Additionally, there will be 150+ TV channels along-with multiple OTT packs, the statement added.