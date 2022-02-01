Railway Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: Indian Railways, the national transporter, is looking for mega allocations, new bullet and high-speed trains and other schemes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget in Parliament today. Five years since the Rail Budget was merged in the Union Budget in 2017, the roadmap for the national transporter is still closely linked to the general masses as it is also part of the national infra health ecosystem.Also Read - FM Announces Budget For Ken-Betwa Link Project To Help Farmers, Provide Irrigation Benefits

Last year, Finance Minister Sitharaman had announced a massive fund of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Indian railways. Out of this, Rs 1.07 lakh crore was supposed to be the capital expenditure for the Indian Railways. Some experts have pegged this year's allocation at a whopping Rs 10-12 lakh crore, which is meant for the next 8-10 year vision plan.

Railway Budget 2022 LIVE UPDATES:

Govt To introduce 400 New ‘Vande-Bharat’ Trains

FM introduces PM Gati Shakti Master Plan

Big push for infra spending, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she announced the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan. This plan would include higher spending for road, railways, ports and mass transports.

A day before, on Monday, addressing Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Ram Nath Kovind had lauded the modernization undertaken by the Indian Railways in the last seven years. President Kovid stated that 24,000 km of train routes have been electrified in less than one decade. New tracks and double-laning of the existing routes also found mention in President Kovind’s speech.