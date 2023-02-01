Home

Railway Budget 2023 Live: Focus On Incomplete Projects, New Vande Bharat Trains

Railway Budget 2023 Live: Welcome readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Railway Budget 2023 in just a few hours from now. This year’s budget is expected to focus on the completion of incomplete projects and also on the development of infrastructure. The focus will be on getting high-speed trains operational soon. The Modi government is working on increasing the railway budget by 20-25 per cent to strengthen the infrastructure of the entire railway system.

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam focused on the Gati Shakti National Master Plan and it is likely that the same would continue to be a priority of the Government in this year’s budget.

This year, the funds allocated will cater to laying new tracks, increasing the number of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, introducing hydrogen-powered trains as well as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

