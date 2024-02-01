Top Recommended Stories

One of the key areas of focus in the Railway Budget 2024 is the record capital expenditure outlay. In the previous Union Budget 2023-24, the Ministry of Railways was allocated a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, which was the highest-ever outlay.

Updated: February 1, 2024 10:19 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Indian Railways is gearing up for the presentation of its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Union Budget 2024 speech on February 1, 2024. This budget is highly anticipated as it will provide insights into the future plans and strategies of the national transporter. One of the key areas of focus in the Railway Budget 2024 is the record capital expenditure outlay. In the previous Union Budget 2023-24, the Ministry of Railways was allocated a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, which was the highest-ever outlay. This amount was almost nine times the outlay made in the Financial Year 2013-14. The upcoming budget is expected to further increase the capital expenditure outlay, indicating the government’s commitment to the development and modernization of the Indian Railways. This will enable the railway network to enhance its infrastructure, improve passenger amenities, and introduce new trains.

Among the new trains that are expected to be announced in the budget are the Vande Bharat sleeper and Amrit Bharat Express. Additionally, there are plans to introduce more Vande Bharat Express trains. The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is a semi-high speed train that has gained popularity for its modern features and superior travel experience. The expansion of the Vande Bharat Express fleet will provide passengers with more options and improved connectivity.

Another crucial aspect that will be addressed in the Railway Budget 2024 is safety. The budget is expected to highlight the rollout of the Kavach anti-collision train system, which is aimed at preventing train collisions and enhancing the safety of passengers.

Railway Budget 2024 Latest Live Update

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    Budget Day: Markets turn highly volatile after firm opening ahead of Budget

    Benchmark equity indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Thursday but later faced heavy volatile trends ahead of presentation of interim Budget.

    The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 248.4 points to 72,000.51 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note. The Nifty went up by 62.65 points to 21,788.35.

    Later, both the benchmark indices hit choppy waters and were trading between highs and lows.

    Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Power Grid, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the biggest gainers.

    Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

    Goods and Services Tax collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, reflecting buoyant economic activity and setting the stage for the next phase of GST reforms. (PTI)

  • Feb 1, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    WATCH | Interim Budget copies arrive in Parliament

  • Feb 1, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    WHAT IS AN INTERIM BUDGET?

    Interim Budget, also known as Vote on Account, is a budget presented by the central government for a short period of time ahead of general elections. During an election year, the incumbent government cannot present a full budget, therefore, the Union Finance Minister present an Interim Budget on behalf of the government that covers the Centre’s expenses and revenues for a short period. This budget stands valid till a new government is elected and takes charge.

  • Feb 1, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    Railway Budget 2024: When And Where to Watch

    FM Sitharamn will present the interim Budget at 11 AM today. One can watch it live on the following platforms:

    -Doordarshan and Sansad TV offer a live telecast of the interim budget.

    -Sansad TV and Doordarshan YouTube channel will also present a live telecast

    -The Press Information Bureau (PIB) declares the budget online

    -Zee News channel and Zee News YouTube channels also telecast the live presentation of the budget.

    india.com will also update interim budgets in real time.

  • Feb 1, 2024 9:33 AM IST

    FM Sitharaman to present interim budget today

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget today. Finance Minister, along with her team, poses for media before the presentation of the country’s interim Budget.

