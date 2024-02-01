Home

One of the key areas of focus in the Railway Budget 2024 is the record capital expenditure outlay. In the previous Union Budget 2023-24, the Ministry of Railways was allocated a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, which was the highest-ever outlay.

Indian Railways is gearing up for the presentation of its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Union Budget 2024 speech on February 1, 2024. This budget is highly anticipated as it will provide insights into the future plans and strategies of the national transporter. One of the key areas of focus in the Railway Budget 2024 is the record capital expenditure outlay. In the previous Union Budget 2023-24, the Ministry of Railways was allocated a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, which was the highest-ever outlay. This amount was almost nine times the outlay made in the Financial Year 2013-14. The upcoming budget is expected to further increase the capital expenditure outlay, indicating the government’s commitment to the development and modernization of the Indian Railways. This will enable the railway network to enhance its infrastructure, improve passenger amenities, and introduce new trains.

Among the new trains that are expected to be announced in the budget are the Vande Bharat sleeper and Amrit Bharat Express. Additionally, there are plans to introduce more Vande Bharat Express trains. The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is a semi-high speed train that has gained popularity for its modern features and superior travel experience. The expansion of the Vande Bharat Express fleet will provide passengers with more options and improved connectivity.

Another crucial aspect that will be addressed in the Railway Budget 2024 is safety. The budget is expected to highlight the rollout of the Kavach anti-collision train system, which is aimed at preventing train collisions and enhancing the safety of passengers.

Railway Budget 2024 Latest Live Update

