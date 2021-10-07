New Delhi: Keeping in mind the possibility of the COVID third wave, the Indian Railways on Thursday extended the coronavirus guidelines in the trains for six months or till further order. In the fresh guidelines, the Railways said that the passengers found without masks on railway premises and in trains will attract a fine up to Rs 500. The Railway Ministry imposed the penalty after incorporating it as an offense under the Railway Act.Also Read - Good News for Travellers: Indian Railways to Run Direct Train From Udaipur to Katra Soon

In April this year, the Railway Ministry has imposed this penalty on violators in a slew of measures that the railways has taken to ensure compliance of the various COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs to restrict the spread of the virus.

Ministry of Railways has extended its #COVID19 guidelines for six months or till further instructions, "Not wearing masks on railway premises & in trains can attract a fine of up to Rs 500," the new order reads pic.twitter.com/uGQpT2SsXZ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The Railways had said that the mandatory use of masks and the fine will be listed under the Indian Railways (Penalties for ctivities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, which also has the provision of fines for those found spitting on rail premises.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation, controlling spitting and act of similar nature due to any person not wearing mask and entering railway premises (including trains), is important to avoid creation of unclean and unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life and public health, ” the earlier order had said.