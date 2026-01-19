Home

Business

Masterstroke by Indian Railways, introduces Amrit Bharat II Express with affordable ticket rates | Check prices, routes, stoppages here

Masterstroke by Indian Railways, introduces Amrit Bharat II Express with affordable ticket rates | Check prices, routes, stoppages here

Indian Railways has revised Amrit Bharat Express fare rules, introducing minimum chargeable distances, removing RAC for Sleeper class, and streamlining quotas to ensure confirmed bookings and transparent ticketing nationwide services.

The Indian Railways has brought changes in fare and reservation rules for Amrit Bharat Express trains. Now, travellers will have to pay a minimum distance when booking tickets and RAC facility will no longer be available in Sleeper class. These norms will be effective for all new Amrit Bharat Express trains as well as future services under the nameplate.

The decision comes as a part of the central government railway ministry’s move to streamline rules related to ticketing of these special non-AC long-distance services for better passenger experience.

All Sleeper class passengers will be charged minimum distance of 200 Km

The minimum distance rule means that if you book tickets for any distance less than 200 kilometres, you will be charged for travelling 200 kilometres when travelling in Sleeper class on Amrit Bharat Express services.

Fare for Sleeper class up to 200 Km has been set at ₹149 (Basic Fare), officials quoted by news agency PTI said. Reservation charges and superfast surcharge will be applicable where applicable.

Basic Fare for Second class travel up to 50 Km has been fixed at ₹36.

Railway officials noted that these changes have been brought to streamline fares and distances for passengers.

No RAC facility in Sleeper Class

Introducing another change in reservation rules, the railways has done away with RAC facility in Sleeper class on Amrit Bharat Express services. With immediate effect, only confirmed berths will be issued from day one of the advance booking period.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The idea is to ensure passengers booking tickets on these trains do not have to travel with RAC tickets. Passengers will either get confirmed tickets or will not get tickets,” an official quoted by PTI said.

Only confirmed berths will be allotted to passengers from day-1 of booking. RAC facility being withdrawn only for Sleeper class bookings and will not impact unreserved Second class travel on these trains.

Quotas to be limited to three only

Railway officials noted that only three quotas will be allowed on Amrit Bharat Express trains in Sleeper class – Ladies, PwD and SC. No other quotas which can be applied for on usual long-distance trains such as special, HimsedDis, MMPD etc. will be available for Amrit Bharat Express trains, officials added. The new set of rules come after Railway Board wrote to all zones to ensure implementation of these rules on Amrit Bharat Express trains.

Running as non-AC trains meant for long-distance journeys, Amrit Bharat Express services have higher capacity coaches and offer basic amenities to passengers onboard. Several trains under the Amrit Bharat nameplate are already in service and more are being planned by Indian Railways.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.