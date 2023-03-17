Home

Railway Passengers Now Can Book Unreserved Train Tickets Through UTS App. Here’s How

The Indian Railways said it has developed this new app for all trains and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Indian Railways News Updates: Here comes a piece of good news for railway passengers, now they will be able to book unreserved train tickets through their phones. In this regard, the southern railway said the new app, called UTS mobile app, has been launched for hassle-free booking of unreserved, platform, and season tickets for all trains.

After downloading the app, the users can register their details. First, they need to log in to the app and recharge the R-wallet. And then they can book a ticket and travel hassle-free.

Here’s How to Recharge R-wallet on UTS App:

Click on the R-wallet icon on the UTS app

Click on the recharge wallet

Enter the amount you want to recharge

Make payment using UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card

Complete the process and money gets added to your R-wallet.

The users of the UTS app will get a 3% bonus on the R-wallet charge.

Here’s how to book train tickets and make payments:

Select the option paperless or paper

Select “Depart from” station and “Going to” station

Click on “Next” and then click “Get fare”

Click “book ticket”. Pay fare using various options such as R-wallet/UPI/net banking/card

Tickets can be seen by clicking “show ticket” option in the UTS app.

The Indian Railways earlier used to offer a 40% discount in ticket fares to male passengers aged 60 years or above and for female passengers, a 50% discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years. Notably, these concessions were given to all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duranto group of trains but were withdrawn on March 20, 2020.

