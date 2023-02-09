Train Ticket Booking: How to Check Live Train Running Status on Paytm App| Step by Step Guide here

Home

Train Ticket Booking: In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to check live train status and PNR status on Paytm.

Train Ticket Booking: With the emergence of the digital era, it has now become easy to track the train at any time of the day. Paytm, an Indian Digital payments service company allows users to pay utility bills and purchase travel tickets. In addition to it, users can now check live train status, and access a variety of other Indian Railways-related services on its platform.

Paytm is one of the most reliable platforms online to check the live running status of the trains operated by the Indian Railways. This helps the passengers have a hassle-free train travelling experience. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to check live train status and PNR status on Paytm. Follow the steps given below.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Live Train Status, and PNR Status on Paytm App The country’s leading payment services company allows passengers to check PNR and live train running status, track the platform number, and access other IRCTC booking-related services.

Step 1: Open the Paytm application on your smartphone.

Open the Paytm application on your smartphone. Step 2: Scroll down to the ticket booking section.

Scroll down to the ticket booking section. Step 3: Now, select the ‘train tickets’ option.

Now, select the ‘train tickets’ option. Step 4: Scroll down to select ‘check PNR’ or ‘train status.’

Scroll down to select ‘check PNR’ or ‘train status.’ Step 5: Enter the PNR number or the train name or number to find the information.

Enter the PNR number or the train name or number to find the information. Step 6: Select the boarding station.

Select the boarding station. Step 7: Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on “Check Live Status”.

Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on “Check Live Status”. Step 8: You can now spot your train.

How to Check Live Train Status

Check step-by-step guide on how to check the live train running status.

Step 1: Enter the train number or the name of the train.

Enter the train number or the name of the train. Step 2 : Select the boarding station.

: Select the boarding station. Step 3: Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on “Check Live Status”.

Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on “Check Live Status”. Step 4: You can now spot your train.

NOTE: To obtain the live train status, you need to select the boarding station after entering the train number and the boarding date to spot the train. Step by Step Guide to book train tickets on Paytm App Step 1: Open the Paytm application on your smartphone or visit paytm.com/train-tickets

Open the Paytm application on your smartphone or visit Step 2: Select your source and destination railway station.

Select your source and destination railway station. Step 3: Enter your departure date.

Enter your departure date. Step 4: Click the “Search” button to get a result of available trains.

Click the “Search” button to get a result of available trains. Step 5: Select train and check seat availability. Select the seat, class and date.

Select train and check seat availability. Select the seat, class and date. Step 6: After confirming all these details and once you are ready to book your ticket, click on the “Book” button and enter your IRCTC login ID.

After confirming all these details and once you are ready to book your ticket, click on the “Book” button and enter your IRCTC login ID. Step 7: If you do not have a login Id then tap on the “Sign-up with IRCTC” option or reset your IRCTC ID password by clicking on “Forgot IRCTC Password”.

If you do not have a login Id then tap on the “Sign-up with IRCTC” option or reset your IRCTC ID password by clicking on “Forgot IRCTC Password”. Step 8: Fill in your personal details and click “Book”.

Fill in your personal details and click “Book”. Step 9: Complete the payment through your preferred payment option.

Complete the payment through your preferred payment option. Step 10: You will now be redirected to the IRCTC website.

You will now be redirected to the IRCTC website. Step 11: Enter the password to verify.

Enter the password to verify. Step 12: Once the tickets are booked, you can download your ticket pdf.

Once the tickets are booked, you can download your ticket pdf. Step 13: It will also send an email of your tickets to your registered mail id.

