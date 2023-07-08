Home

Business

Attention Passengers! Fares of AC Chair Car, Executive Classes Of All Trains, Including Vande Bharat Reduced By Up To 25%

Attention Passengers! Fares of AC Chair Car, Executive Classes Of All Trains, Including Vande Bharat Reduced By Up To 25%

This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

Attention Passengers! Fares of AC Chair Car, Executive Classes Of All Trains, Including Vande Bharat Reduced By Up To 25%

Vande Bharat Fare Update: Fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches will be reduced by up to 25 per cent, a Railway Board confirmed on Saturday. The fares will also depend on those of competitive modes of transport. The scheme aims to provide passengers with affordable travel options while considering the occupancy levels of trains.

Trending Now

Here are the key details of the scheme:

You may like to read

This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches. The element of discount shall be up to a maximum 25 per cent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charge, super fast surcharge, GST, etc, as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy. The order also said that trains having “classes with occupancy less than 50 per cent (either end-to-end or in some specified legs/sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration.” The fares of competitive modes of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount, it added. The discount can be given for the first and/or last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey provided the occupancy is less than 50 per cent in that leg/section/end-to-end. The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers. In case of trains where flexi fare is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the scheme can be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy. This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials.

Passengers are advised to check with the respective railway authorities for more details and avail the benefits of this scheme while planning their journeys.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES