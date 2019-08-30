New Delhi: The Indian Railways has clarified and issued a notification on the grant to the non-functional scale of Grade-B officers in Level-11 of the Accounts Department and Level-10 in the organised department.

Issuing the notification, Meenakshi Saluja, Deputy Director, Estt., (GP)-III at the Railway Board said, “The higher scale of Level-11 in the Accounts Department and Level-10 in the organised departments has to be operated to the extent of 100% of Grade-B officers on roll. This includes Grade-B officers officiating on ad-hoc basis after completion of four years of service in the respective grades in organised departments.”

The notification came after various zonal railway departments sought clarification on issues related to the aforementioned scheme.

It states that Grade-B officers completing four years of regular service in the relevant grade become eligible for grant under the non-functional scale (NFS). On Grade-B officers on deputation, it states that they may be granted the NFS under 7th Pay Commission (7TH CPC) Level-10 nationally from 08/03/2018 while the actual benefit will accrue to them on return from deputation and joining the cadre.

Further, the notification states that while issuing FAQs and clarifications, the pay level of Accounts Departments has been mistakenly mentioned as Level-11 under the 7th CPC. This, the notification concludes, should be read as Level-10 wherever mentioned in the letter.

After the notification, all concerned officials would be eligible for pay and perks as recommended by the CPC.